147 / 365
Tai O fishing village
We visited Tai O fishing village today and this is the picture at the entrance. Long time ago, people had to cross that river using a boat handled by a fisherman using rope. Today, we could easily cross the river on the bridge.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Such a lovely capture of this colourful scene. How wonderful it must be to be able to use a bridge now. Sometimes change is good 😘
April 6th, 2022
