Tai O fishing village by wh2021
Tai O fishing village

We visited Tai O fishing village today and this is the picture at the entrance. Long time ago, people had to cross that river using a boat handled by a fisherman using rope. Today, we could easily cross the river on the bridge.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture of this colourful scene. How wonderful it must be to be able to use a bridge now. Sometimes change is good 😘
