At dawn by wh2021
146 / 365

At dawn

The harbour was very quiet and calm at dawn and the lighting on the cargo working terminal were still on.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
