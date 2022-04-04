Previous
clear sky by wh2021
145 / 365

clear sky

Blue sky today but I modified it a bit to cyan background for better look of the red flowers.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
39% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, it looks wonderful against that lovely blue sky.
April 4th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
It pops right of the screen. Nice.
April 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 4th, 2022  
