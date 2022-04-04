Sign up
145 / 365
clear sky
Blue sky today but I modified it a bit to cyan background for better look of the red flowers.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th April 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flower
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, it looks wonderful against that lovely blue sky.
April 4th, 2022
Sporen Maken
It pops right of the screen. Nice.
April 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 4th, 2022
