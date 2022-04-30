Previous
Next
Street snapshot by wh2021
171 / 365

Street snapshot

It is one of the busiest road full of traffic, restaurants, shops and people. Converted to b&w and tinted.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great b/w street scene. I remember them only too well. I used to love the colours and vibe in HK.
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise