172 / 365
Little Potala Palace
This Potala Palace is in Chengde, Hebei instead of in Lhasa. I visited there in June 2021 and this view was taken from the mountain top inside the famous Mountain Resort.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Views
8
project 365-2021-2
Canon EOS 90D
12th June 2021 9:27am
#landscape
