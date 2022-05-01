Previous
Little Potala Palace by wh2021
Little Potala Palace

This Potala Palace is in Chengde, Hebei instead of in Lhasa. I visited there in June 2021 and this view was taken from the mountain top inside the famous Mountain Resort.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
