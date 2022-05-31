Previous
blue hours before sunset by wh2021
202 / 365

blue hours before sunset

taken in the evening yesterday, the clouds formation and light before sunset were pleasing.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
