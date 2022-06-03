Sign up
205 / 365
snow scene
A simple snow scene landscape shot.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
1
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
205
photos
13
followers
8
following
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd January 2020 1:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#landscape
Suzanne
ace
This is beautiful and really well composed. Favourite
June 3rd, 2022
