snow scene by wh2021
204 / 365

snow scene

This is another snow scene photo taken in January 2020 and newly edited. I like the light shone on the building.
2nd June 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
55% complete

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful winter scene, the light is lovely.
June 2nd, 2022  
