crowded with beach-goers by wh2021
crowded with beach-goers

It was dragon boat festival yesterday and the weather was hot. People liked to bath in the water wishing for good health and good luck on that day.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
