206 / 365
crowded with beach-goers
It was dragon boat festival yesterday and the weather was hot. People liked to bath in the water wishing for good health and good luck on that day.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
project 365-2021-2
Canon EOS 90D
3rd June 2022 3:50pm
Tags
#landscape
