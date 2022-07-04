Previous
apricot peach by wh2021
236 / 365

apricot peach

Growth by local farmer and sold it in the early morning market. They looked very fresh. I like its color and the basket containers. Also the morning light made them shine. Taken by phone.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
64% complete

