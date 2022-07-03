Sign up
235 / 365
Farmland
has been prepared for the new growing season. This site is close to the dam (bottom right) of a very big reservoir and (at the time of taking the photo) its water was releasing and fed through various channels for the farmlands.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 3rd, 2022
