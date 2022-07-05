Previous
Typhoon is approaching by wh2021
Typhoon is approaching

Hong Kong on 1 July when we were celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of HKSAR. Taken in the early morning on 1 July 2022.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
It still looks so peaceful, lovely shot of this beautiful setting.
July 5th, 2022  
