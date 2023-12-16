Sign up
Photo 766
Mural
After leaving the historic village in Enping, we visited some other famous places such as this. It is famous for selling Chenpi (tangerine peel) in Xinhui. More info here :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chenpi
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th November 2023 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Mags
ace
Beautiful image!
December 17th, 2023
