Scene around Baisha Lake by wh2021
Photo 1031

Scene around Baisha Lake

in South Xinjiang.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
leggzy
Interesting shot & pov
September 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like seeing your photos of places unusual to me!
September 13th, 2024  
