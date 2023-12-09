Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Zoom into christmas
1st attempt at zooming during exposure, and combining two images in post production,
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
2
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th December 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
zoom
,
lights
Bill Davidson
Brilliantly done.
December 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Very cool and well done.
December 9th, 2023
