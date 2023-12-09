Previous
Zoom into christmas by whdarcyblueyondercouk
14 / 365

Zoom into christmas

1st attempt at zooming during exposure, and combining two images in post production,
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Brilliantly done.
December 9th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Very cool and well done.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise