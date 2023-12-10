Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
vinyl record
listening to vinyl this afternoon, decided to take photo
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
2
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
16
photos
31
followers
67
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th December 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
record
,
yinyl
,
muisic
,
turntable.
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful story telling low key pic!
December 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Cool image. Drop it the groove and go round and round.
December 10th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Nicely done
December 10th, 2023
