Previous
Packwood Christmas by whdarcyblueyondercouk
24 / 365

Packwood Christmas

Another photo from Packwood House, taken in one of the rooms.

The staff there take a full year to plan, construct and layout the Christmas decorations in the house, each room has a different display, but all are themed around a 1920's Christmas party.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise