24 / 365
Packwood Christmas
Another photo from Packwood House, taken in one of the rooms.
The staff there take a full year to plan, construct and layout the Christmas decorations in the house, each room has a different display, but all are themed around a 1920's Christmas party.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
365
NIKON D850
17th December 2023 11:04am
christmas
nt
national trust
house"
packwood
