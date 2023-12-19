Sign up
25 / 365
Packwood House Gate
Another image from Packwood House last weekend. This one in mono.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
25
photos
34
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th December 2023 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
gates
,
nt
,
national trust
,
packwood house
