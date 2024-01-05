Sign up
Grey Squirrel
Also taken at Middleton RSPB, this one of an interloper looking (unsuccessfully) for a feed off the bird feeders.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
squirrel
,
rspb
,
middleton lakes
