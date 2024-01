Middleton RSPB

Visit to Middleton RSPB (Tamworth, Staffordshire UK). Lovely light, and quite a few birds looking for food.

Water levels in the ponds were high and some of the paths were flooded and impassable.

These four were spotted on my walk - (clockwise from top left) Robin, Goldfinch, Chaffinch and Bluetit. I also spotted a Siskin, but it was too far away to get a decent photograph, also a few Coots, and ducks.