Previous
31 / 365
Waning Gibbous moon
photograph taken early this morning.
Phase: Waning Gibbous
Illumination: 56%
Moon Age: 21.57 days
Moon Angle: 0.49
Moon Distance: 403,291.61 km
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Photo Details
2
365
NIKON D850
3rd January 2024 8:21am
Tags
moon
,
waning gibbous
