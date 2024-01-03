Previous
Waning Gibbous moon by whdarcyblueyondercouk
31 / 365

Waning Gibbous moon

photograph taken early this morning.
Phase: Waning Gibbous
Illumination: 56%
Moon Age: 21.57 days
Moon Angle: 0.49
Moon Distance: 403,291.61 km
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise