Previous
Scalextric meets Nikon by whdarcyblueyondercouk
30 / 365

Scalextric meets Nikon

It's that time of the year when the scalextric track comes out and takes over the front room.
This year I thought I would try to get a photo of the car as it went round the track showing an impression of speed. After a couple of (hundred) tries, this was one I liked best.
Basically, I used an infra red trigger, camera (on tripod) manually focused on the track, continuous shutter activation, LED light and slow enough shutter speed to show movement as well as some detail of the car.
The greatest challenge was matching the car speed to the camera activation, and IR trigger delay to get the car in the centre of the frame.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Great idea.
January 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice shot
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise