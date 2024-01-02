Scalextric meets Nikon

It's that time of the year when the scalextric track comes out and takes over the front room.

This year I thought I would try to get a photo of the car as it went round the track showing an impression of speed. After a couple of (hundred) tries, this was one I liked best.

Basically, I used an infra red trigger, camera (on tripod) manually focused on the track, continuous shutter activation, LED light and slow enough shutter speed to show movement as well as some detail of the car.

The greatest challenge was matching the car speed to the camera activation, and IR trigger delay to get the car in the centre of the frame.