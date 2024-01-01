Baddesley Clinton Clock Tower

After a few days away from my 365 project over the Christmas break, I am back with a new image taken at Baddesly Clinton this morning.

This was in fact two images (both handheld, so not perfectly aligned) combined as a HDR, with one exposed for the sky, and one for the building. Whilst the moon was visible in the sky when the photo was taken, it was in the wrong position, so I used a previous image, a bit of a cheat, but aren't many photos to a lesser or greater extent?.

The initial raw processing was caried out using Nikon NX Studio, exported as 16 bit tiffs into Affinity photo for combining as HDR and a bit of tweaking to boost the blue in the sky.