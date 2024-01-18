Packwood Sundial

Went for a walk around Packwood House (National Trust UK) this morning with the camera (as always). Got some lovely images of the frosty landscape. But one stood out more than any other. This is a photograph of the sundial in the garden to what was the front of the house. You can see clearly the time on the sundial is midday (GMT). However, if you check the time stamp on the camera it was 11:22.

This raises three possibilities - 1) the sun is in the wrong position (it's orbit has moved since the house was build in 1560); 2) the time on the camera is wrong (it was not - I checked); 3) the sundial was built in the wrong place, or moved at some time since...