Moon & Jupiter by whdarcyblueyondercouk
44 / 365

Moon & Jupiter

I would not normally post similar images a couple of days apart, but this is an exception.
I was leaving the house last night to go to my camara club and spotted the moon, with Jupiter very clearly close by - so a great excuse to get the camera and long lens out. (Jupiter is bottom left of image - not seen in the final image, but two of Jupiter's moons are visible when zoomed in, and I think Ganymede and IO).
Phase: First Quarter
Illumination: 54%
Moon Age: 7.73 days
Moon Distance: 370,199.23 km
Just ouit of interest, Jupiter is 709.5 million kilometers from earth and light takes 34 minutes to reach us - so in effect we are looking back in time.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
