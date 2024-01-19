Moon & Jupiter

I would not normally post similar images a couple of days apart, but this is an exception.

I was leaving the house last night to go to my camara club and spotted the moon, with Jupiter very clearly close by - so a great excuse to get the camera and long lens out. (Jupiter is bottom left of image - not seen in the final image, but two of Jupiter's moons are visible when zoomed in, and I think Ganymede and IO).

Phase: First Quarter

Illumination: 54%

Moon Age: 7.73 days

Moon Distance: 370,199.23 km

Just ouit of interest, Jupiter is 709.5 million kilometers from earth and light takes 34 minutes to reach us - so in effect we are looking back in time.