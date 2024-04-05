Sign up
WHD_3394
Another image taken during a camera club studio session. Image taken on the 4th April, but processed on the 5th.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th April 2024 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
