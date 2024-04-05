Previous
WHD_3394 by whdarcyblueyondercouk
60 / 365

WHD_3394

Another image taken during a camera club studio session. Image taken on the 4th April, but processed on the 5th.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise