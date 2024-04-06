Sign up
72 / 365
No time without the sun
Taken at Packwood House (National Trust - Warwickshire) during a morning walk around the gardens.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Views
5
365
NIKON D850
6th April 2024 10:14am
nt
,
packwood
,
packwood house
,
sundial gardens
