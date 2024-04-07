Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Lichen on a gate
A second image from Packwood House, visited yesterday. This is a close up of a gate
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
73
photos
42
followers
79
following
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th April 2024 11:30am
Tags
lichen
,
gate
,
nt
,
packwood
