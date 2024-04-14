Sign up
76 / 365
Red Deer
Taken at Calke Abbey yesterday.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
76
photos
44
followers
83
following
Tags
deer
,
nt
,
national trust
,
calke
,
red deer
