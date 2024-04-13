Previous
Woodpecker by whdarcyblueyondercouk
75 / 365

Woodpecker

Greater Spotted Woodpecker - female. Taken at the bird hide, Calke Abbey. First time I have seen one using the feeder, although previously spotted one in the trees nearby
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sh
Beautiful profile
April 13th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great capture.
April 13th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Great shot!
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise