my favorite page today by wiesnerbeth
my favorite page today

. . . from “Other Words for Home” by Jasmine Warga.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens ace
I love this!
March 17th, 2020  
Beth Wiesner
@eudora It’s a beautiful, sad, moving, hopeful novel told in verse. I have a student who loves sad books, and I felt a little bad that I wouldn’t let her have it until I finished it. I did give it to her before we left for our month-long quarantine though!
March 17th, 2020  
