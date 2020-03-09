Previous
marshmallow-cheetos treats by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2434

marshmallow-cheetos treats

Surprisingly better than they sounded or looked. My 5th grade book group made these after school. There’s a recipe for them in the book we’re reading — “The Great Treehouse War” by Lisa Graff.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens ace
It doesn't SOUND too good, so I'm glad they are. Neat activity for a book group. Are you still in school?
March 17th, 2020  
