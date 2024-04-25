Previous
two fourth graders with “vines” by wiesnerbeth
two fourth graders with “vines”

Helping our music teacher by having the kids make vines out of toilet paper tubes for their upcoming musical “Where the Wild Things Are.”
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
