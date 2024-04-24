deerberry

Angie — who is the parent of a kindergartner who was in my class the first year I was a kindergarten aide (18 years ago) and now works at my school as a kindergarten aide herself and who is an amazing gardener and lepidopterist — went with me on a covert operation to try to root some native azaleas I saw on the side of the road so that we can come back later and dig them up for our own gardens. It was Angie’s brilliant idea that we wear our safety vests (required for bus duty) to look “official.” Anyway . . . while we were out weighing down the branches with rocks we came across this little wildflower, which I had never seen before and is related to blueberries.