Photo 2463
april block of the month kits
The shop is doing curbside pickup for the kits and I’m teaching the class Saturday on Zoom. Quilting in the quarantine.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
7th April 2020 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
