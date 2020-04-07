Previous
april block of the month kits
Photo 2463

april block of the month kits

The shop is doing curbside pickup for the kits and I’m teaching the class Saturday on Zoom. Quilting in the quarantine.
7th April 2020

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
