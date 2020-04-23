Previous
homemade lunch in the office by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2479

homemade lunch in the office

Grilled cheese on Nick’s second attempt at sourdough bread with tomato soup, homemade croutons, and freshly grated Parmesan.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
