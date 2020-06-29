Previous
Next
finished the blocks by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2546

finished the blocks

Made six of these today, which makes it seem like I worked really hard, but mostly I spent the day laying on the couch reading. The blocks were odd to put together (from a free Purl Soho pattern), but pretty fast to make.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise