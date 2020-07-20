Previous
trying out a new quilting design by wiesnerbeth
trying out a new quilting design

I usually just meander all over my quilts — trying out some leaves and tendrils on my “throw-away” quilt this time. It will definitely take some practice.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
