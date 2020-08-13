Previous
happy day by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2591

happy day

So glad I have a kid that works in a grocery store. Every night this week he’s brought home something. This was by far the best.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
