Photo 2623
lotus leaves
Thank God for Green Spring Gardens. I thought I might have a nervous breakdown today after pounding repeatedly on my keyboard and screaming out loud when I had to redo my Zoom meeting links for the fourth time.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
14th September 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
