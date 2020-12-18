Previous
mural by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2718

mural

I’ve been to Home Depot five times in the last week or so but never get there before dark to take a picture of this mural, which is on the back of the building across from the parking lot. Just barely made it today.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
