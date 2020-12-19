Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2719
merry christmas
Marianne’s husband got her a portable mini propane heater as an early Christmas present so we could still have our quilting picnic. Marianne gave me these perfect gifts! Her sister made the earrings.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2721
photos
8
followers
8
following
745% complete
View this month »
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
19th December 2020 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close