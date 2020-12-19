Previous
merry christmas by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2719

merry christmas

Marianne’s husband got her a portable mini propane heater as an early Christmas present so we could still have our quilting picnic. Marianne gave me these perfect gifts! Her sister made the earrings.
19th December 2020

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
