Photo 2791
cobbler’s rack
My friend Shannon gave me this cobbler’s rack. She used to be a window dresser in her youth, so she came over today to add the lights and fluff up the greenery. She also hung the picture and propped up the “B.”
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
