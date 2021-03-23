Previous
i can drive again! by wiesnerbeth
i can drive again!

Plus I got this black tape stuff for my neck/shoulder, which my son says makes me look like an Olympic athlete, except that an athlete would know what it was called instead of calling it black tape stuff.
Beth Wiesner

I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
