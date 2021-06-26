Previous
barn beams by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2908

barn beams

One of my brothers owns a farm, which is basically a barn with 11 acres of grass to mow. Over the last two years he’s been working on the barn — still a long way to go, but he’s made great progress.
26th June 2021

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
