special delivery! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2958

special delivery!

My birthday present from Lily (but really from her boyfriend, Chris, who had been storing it in his landlord’s garage). I love how my little quilt stand fits in there like it was made for the space.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Love this. Wonderful birthday gift!
August 17th, 2021  
