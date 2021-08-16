Previous
manning the m&m challenge station by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2959

manning the m&m challenge station

First day back for teachers — our new principal made an Amazing Race game for them.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
