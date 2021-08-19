Previous
it’s the little things by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2962

it’s the little things

I didn’t like the font on my new planner so I had to cover it with this reminder. While I was doing that my friend came in with these markers for me. Definitely the things that brought me the most joy today.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
