buying new socks

In the grocery store of all places. I borrowed a pair of Melissa’s socks when we went to the fair this past week — blisters — and promptly lost one between taking them off and walking to the washer. Geez. Anyway, since I couldn’t buy just one pair, we both have new fluffy socks now. Here’s a glimpse into why Melissa and I are friends — after I texted her asking for a pair of socks (I do own my own socks but I was leaving work and on my way to pick her up) she spent a number of minutes debating what type of socks I might like and then once in the car we had a ten minute discussion on the various types and attributes of the perfect socks (during which, this brand was mentioned and then I happened upon them at the grocery store). That’s probably more than you wanted to know about socks.