obedient plant by wiesnerbeth
obedient plant

Every time I see this wildflower I think about two of my ancestors, sisters named Patience and Obedience. Wonder if they were?
Beth Wiesner

Beth Wiesner
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
LOL Don’t you love old-fashioned names like that? Great photo of a beautiful plant!
September 11th, 2021  
