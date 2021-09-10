Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2984
obedient plant
Every time I see this wildflower I think about two of my ancestors, sisters named Patience and Obedience. Wonder if they were?
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2984
photos
9
followers
8
following
817% complete
View this month »
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
LOL Don’t you love old-fashioned names like that? Great photo of a beautiful plant!
September 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close